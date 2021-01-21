Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Picture of Bernie Sanders sitting alone at Joe Biden's inauguration breaks the internet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Senator Bernie Sanders at Joe Biden's inauguration with his mittens. Photo: Twitter/AFP

Joe Biden on Wednesday was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America at a grand ceremony but low-key one as spectators were not allowed to physically attend the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Those in attendance included members of the US Congress, former presidents, dignitaries, members of the first and second family, and some celebrates. 

For many Joe Biden's speech stood out as he urged Americans to unite and spoke about the coronavirus pandemic. 

Read more: Joe Biden takes office, reverses Trump era’s Muslim ban

But for the internet there was one picture that stood out and it was not the historic moments when Joe Biden or Vice President  Kamala Harris took oath.

Instead it was the picture of Joe Biden's Democratic rival Senator Bernie Sanders that broke the internet. 

The senator's picture of him sitting alone with his mittens proved to be gold for Twitter users as they started posting memes of the lawmaker.

According to journalist Barry Malone the picture was taken by AFP's Brendan Smialowski. 

On the other hand, Buzzfeed reporter Ruby Cramer said that the mittens were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis.

Cramer reported that the the teacher gave the mittens to the senator from the US state of Vermont over two years ago. 

"They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles," said Cramer.

For those interested in the memes Here's a look at some of them:


More From World:

Do you know who designed Joe Biden's inauguration dress?

Do you know who designed Joe Biden's inauguration dress?
Joe Biden takes office, reverses Trump era’s Muslim ban

Joe Biden takes office, reverses Trump era’s Muslim ban
'Moussavi offered £2m cut to help make Pakistan settle Broadsheet case'

'Moussavi offered £2m cut to help make Pakistan settle Broadsheet case'
WATCH: Joe Biden takes oath as president of the United States

WATCH: Joe Biden takes oath as president of the United States
China imposes sanctions on 28 US individuals as Trump leaves White House

China imposes sanctions on 28 US individuals as Trump leaves White House
WATCH: US vice president Kamala Harris' swearing in ceremony

WATCH: US vice president Kamala Harris' swearing in ceremony
#InaugurationDay: How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden replacing Donald Trump

#InaugurationDay: How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden replacing Donald Trump
PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, looks forward to building stronger Pak-US ties

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, looks forward to building stronger Pak-US ties
Kamala Harris sworn in as first woman US vice president

Kamala Harris sworn in as first woman US vice president
Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'

Taking helm of divided nation, US President Biden calls for end to 'uncivil war'
Here's how Joe Biden plans to roll back Donald Trump's immigration policies

Here's how Joe Biden plans to roll back Donald Trump's immigration policies
Madrid blast leaves two dead, several injured as nearby buildings damaged

Madrid blast leaves two dead, several injured as nearby buildings damaged

Latest

view all