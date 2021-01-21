Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

A viral video of Islamabad's Cannoli by Cafe Soul owners has sparked a #BoyCottCannoli trend on social media websites including Twitter and Facebook. 

In the video, the owners can be seen making fun of a staff member for his English speaking skills. "So, this is our manager who has been with us for nine years. And this is the beautiful English he speaks. This is what we paid for... and a very good salary, mind you," the women can be heard saying. 


Reportedly, the video was posted on the restaurant's Instagram page but taken down within minutes. But as they say, the social media never forgets. It was uploaded on Twitter and on food groups on Facebook, garnering a boycott trend. 


