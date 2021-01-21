Karachi ranks seventh among most polluted cities of the world today

Commuters can be seen on the roads as thick smoke permeates the air, in Karachi. — AFP/File

Karachi ranks seventh in list of most polluted cities in the world



According to the Air Quality Index, 188 constituents of particulate matter were recorded in Karachi at 10am.



Bangladesh capital Dhaka tops the list followed by Vietnam's capital Hanoi.



Karachi was ranked the seventh most polluted city in the world at 10am on Thursday.

According to the IQAir's Air Quality Index, 188 constituents of particulate matter were recorded in Karachi at that time.

Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka topped the list of most polluted cities of the world followed by Vietnam's capital Hanoi.

According to the website's classification, pollution between 151 and 200 is harmful to health, and pollution between 201 and 300 is extremely harmful to health.

Ratings above 301 indicate hazardous pollution.

It is pertinent to mention that heavy fog engulfed various parts of Karachi early morning due to which the visibility in the city was drastically reduced.

Flights at Karachi Airport were also cancelled due to the unsuitable weather conditions.