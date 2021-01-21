Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 6: Rumman Raees joins Islamabad United as bowling consultant after injury

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United has taken on board pacer Rumman Raees as a bowling consultant for the league's sixth edition.

Raees has played for the franchise in each of the last five PSL seasons, however, he was ruled out of this edition after he sustained an injury, IU announced.

United’s head coach Johan Botha — under whom the pacer will be serving — said that after conducting interviews with several candidates, the franchise's management decided to bring in Rumman Raees as a bowling consultant.

Read more: PSL management seeks NCOC permission to allow fans in stadiums

“Rumman is a part of the Islamabad United family from the get-go. I have worked with him in PSL 2 and he is one of the most intelligent T20 bowlers that I encountered in my years of playing T20 cricket around the world,” Botha said.

Commenting on his appointment, Raees said that it is an honour for him to serve the franchise as a consultant.

“Islamabad United has backed me over the last five years, through my good and bad times, and I want to give back to them as they have given to me. I’ll do my utmost to make sure I can impart whatever knowledge I have to all the boys,” he said.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi, Haier Pakistan to continue 'winning partnership' for fifth year

"I think we will be able to make plans for our bowlers to maximise what we have. I will fully back all the guys on the field and make sure that I can share my experience of T20 cricket with them,” the fast bowler added.

