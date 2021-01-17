PSL 6: Peshawar Zalmi, Haier Pakistan to continue 'winning partnership' for fifth year

Prominent businessman Javed Afridi, and Haier Pakistan's official Feng Xianfa signed a sponsorship agreement in Lahore. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/JavedAfridi

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, for the fifth year in a row, has signed over its main title sponsorship to Haier Pakistan.

The agreement was signed for the sixth edition of the league scheduled for February this year.

The sponsorship agreement ceremony, which was held at Haier and Ruba Economic Zone Lahore, was attended by star cricketers Wahab Riaz, Imam-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal along with the management of Peshawar Zalmi and Haier Pakistan.

On the occasion, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said that he was elated to sign the agreement with the company.

"Peshawar Zalmi and Haier Pakistan will continue to play their role for the promotion of cricket and sports across the country," Afridi added.

The businessman said that Haier Pakistan has provided support and sponsorship to domestic and national cricket in the country even when Pakistan was playing all its home series abroad.

"Haier Pakistan and Zalmi Foundation also provided sponsorship to Pakistan hockey team for the World Cup," he mentioned.

Afridi, expressing happiness that all matches were being held in Pakistan this year, hoped that PSL 6 will be as successful as the previous six seasons.

Meanwhile, Feng expressed happiness over the media partnership with Peshawar Zalmai and hoped that this "winning partnership" will continue.