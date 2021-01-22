SHC serves notices to HEC chairman, law secretary in case seeking abolishment of quota in CSS exams

Sindh High Court. — File photo

Petitioner informs court that quota system had to be abolished after 40 years under Constitution's Article 27

The exams should be conducted on merit, says petitioner Advocate Tariq Manzoor

Federal government's issued notification in this regard should be nullified, he appeals

The Sindh High Court on Thursday served notices to the Higher Education Commission chairman and the federal secretary for law in a case pertaining to the abolishment of quota system in the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams 2021.

The petitioner informed the court that the quota system had to be abolished after 40 years under Constitution's Article 27, adding that despite it being mentioned in the law, the government was conducting it under the quota system.

In the petition, advocate Tariq Manzoor appealed to the court that the exams should be conducted on merit.

Maintaining that the quota does not apply to this year's exams, he urged the court to nullify the federal government's issued notification in this regard.