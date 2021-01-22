Can't connect right now! retry
SHC serves notices to HEC chairman, law secretary in case seeking abolishment of quota in CSS exams

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Sindh High Court. — File photo 

  • Petitioner informs court that quota system had to be abolished after 40 years under Constitution's Article 27
  • The exams should be conducted on merit, says petitioner Advocate Tariq Manzoor
  • Federal government's issued notification in this regard should be nullified, he appeals

The Sindh High Court on Thursday served notices to the Higher Education Commission chairman and the federal secretary for law in a case pertaining to the abolishment of quota system in the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams 2021.

The petitioner informed the court that the quota system had to be abolished after 40 years under Constitution's Article 27, adding that despite it being mentioned in the law, the government was conducting it under the quota system.

Read more: Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings against non-provision of CSS result to candidate

In the petition, advocate Tariq Manzoor appealed to the court that the exams should be conducted on merit.

Maintaining that the quota does not apply to this year's exams, he urged the court to nullify the federal government's issued notification in this regard.

