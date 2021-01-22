Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Devin Booker shows some love to Kendall Jenner's Instagram photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

American basketball player Devin Booker is letting the world know that supermodel Kendall Jenner has caught his eye.

The Phoenix Suns forward took to Instagram to re-post a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sunbathing in a beaded bikini.

"Whew,” he captioned with a sweaty, anxious-faced emoji.

The two have been frequently spotted together, enjoying each other's company over the summer, however, their relationship status is yet to be publicly confirmed. 

They were earlier spotted in Malibu with younger sister Kylie Jenner and even took a vacation to Idaho with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," a source told People

"They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."

More From Entertainment:

Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

Soulja Boy being taken to court over horrific sexual assault allegations

Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade makes YouTube return after college admissions scandal
Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy

Chrissy Teigen leaves netizens in stitches after she loses tooth while eating candy
Cole Sprouse was ‘infatuated’ with Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’d forget all my lines’

Cole Sprouse was ‘infatuated’ with Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’d forget all my lines’
Queen ‘relieved’ at Trump’s exit after his ‘revolting’ comments on Princess Diana

Queen ‘relieved’ at Trump’s exit after his ‘revolting’ comments on Princess Diana

Prince William, Kate’s son Prince George to become king under tragic circumstances

Prince William, Kate’s son Prince George to become king under tragic circumstances

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘set a precedent’ for Cambridge kids with Megxit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘set a precedent’ for Cambridge kids with Megxit

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter’s name is a nod to the model’s grandmother

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s daughter’s name is a nod to the model’s grandmother
Megan Thee Stallion slams netizens taking Tory Lanez’s side in assault case

Megan Thee Stallion slams netizens taking Tory Lanez’s side in assault case
Brad Pitt admits divorce with Angelina Jolie was ‘very jarring’ for the kids

Brad Pitt admits divorce with Angelina Jolie was ‘very jarring’ for the kids
‘Prince William promised to help Princess Diana reclaim her HRH title’

‘Prince William promised to help Princess Diana reclaim her HRH title’
Gigi Hadid shares her adorable chat with beau Zayn Malik: Take a look

Gigi Hadid shares her adorable chat with beau Zayn Malik: Take a look

Latest

view all