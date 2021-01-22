Parents of special children to get assistance under Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme

Logo of PTI government's Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi announces a special package for parents of differently-abled children under govt's Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme

Visits a centre for special children in Islamabad and reviews the facilities there

Stresses the need to make special children productive and active citizens of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Begum Samina Arif Alvi has announced a special package for the parents of differently-abled persons under the government's Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme starting February.

Begum Alvi also visited a centre for special children in the federal capital during which she was briefed about different accommodation and rehabilitation facilities for differently-abled children.

Begum Alvi stressed the need to make special children productive and active citizens of the country and called for an educational plan which could fulfil their individual requirements.

She also said that the government is starting a "one-window operation" service to facilitate the registration of differently-abled children.

"We are also taking steps for the vocational training of special children in collaboration with the business community of Karachi," Begum Samina Arif Alvi said.

"Special children need to stand on their own feet, therefore, measures should be taken to make them self-reliant so that they can find employment in future."



