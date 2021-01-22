Coronavirus: Sindh govt allows shopping malls to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays

Representational image of a shopping mall. Photo: File

Sindh shopping malls to remain open on weekends

Notification says malls will have to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs

Shopping malls in coronavirus hotspots will not be allowed to open, notification adds

KARACHI: Sindh government has allowed shopping malls in Karachi to remain open on Saturdays and Sundays, a notification issued in this regard said Friday.

According to the notification, the shopping malls will now be allowed to operate seven days a week provided that they strictly follow the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The notification added that if a shopping mall is situated in a coronavirus hotspot within the city, then it will not be allowed to open as only essential businesses have the permission to operate therein.

Moreover, as of January 21, the province had recorded 12 coronavirus-related deaths, lifting the overall toll to 3,855. Some 716 new cases were diagnosed when 6,380 tests were conducted — taking the positivity ratio to 11.2%.

