Friday Jan 22 2021
Coronavirus: Sindh govt allows shopping malls to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Representational image of a shopping mall. Photo: File
  • Sindh shopping malls to remain open on weekends
  • Notification says malls will have to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs
  • Shopping malls in coronavirus hotspots will not be allowed to open, notification adds

KARACHI: Sindh government has allowed shopping malls in Karachi to remain open on Saturdays and Sundays, a notification issued in this regard said Friday. 

According to the notification, the shopping malls will now be allowed to operate seven days a week provided that they strictly follow the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read more: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Markets in Sindh ordered to shut at 6pm

The notification added that if a shopping mall is situated in a coronavirus hotspot within the city, then it will not be allowed to open as only essential businesses have the permission to operate therein. 

Moreover, as of January 21, the province had recorded 12 coronavirus-related deaths, lifting the overall toll to 3,855. Some 716 new cases were diagnosed when 6,380 tests were conducted — taking the positivity ratio to 11.2%. 

Read more: COVID-19 restrictions in Pakistan: What's open, what's closed

