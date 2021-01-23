Kylie Jenner's ‘protectiveness’ for Stormi unearthed

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is one ‘protective’ mother and her former teacher has come forward to spill the beans behind her relationship dynamic with daughter Stormi.

The inside scoop into Kylie and Stormi’s relationship was brought forward by the toddler’s former teacher and Novel Education homeschooling founder Tiffany Sorya.

According to IANS, “Kylie’s super hands-on with Stormi. She’s protective over her. She doesn’t want a lot of pictures posted unless it’s by her, of course.”

The teacher also went onto gush over the tiny tyke and how she’s the “greatest” child. “She’s super smart already and a little fashionista for sure, just like her mom."

She added, “I do think about when Stormi is ready to go to school, whether she chooses homeschool or regular school, and how amazing it would be for Novel [Education] to help Stormi in any way she needs, [considering] the fact that I was her mother’s teacher. I remember when Kylie was a teenager, so the fact that she’s older now and has a daughter and all that, it’s really cool. … It makes me feel old, but it is really cool to think about it.”

During the course of the interview Ms. Sorya also opened up about the Kardashian preference for homeschooling and admitted that Kylie has not yet discussed school arrangements with her.

“I started teaching Kylie when she was 13 or 14 and Kendall was, like, 15 … it was the transition between 8th grade to freshman year and then freshman year to sophomore year. And I think that homeschooling was always on their radar because what they wanted to do in their careers was always more important than prom or a football game or the typical high school things that you would do.”