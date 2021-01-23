Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Representational image of a busy Karachi road. Photo. File

Several roads, leading towards the stadium, to remain open for small traffic



Heavy traffic will not be allowed to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA

Only one out of two Test matches to be played in Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police has released a revised traffic plan for the first Test match scheduled to be played between South Africa and Pakistan at the National Stadium from January 26-30.



It is pertinent to mention here that out of the two-Test matches scheduled against South Africa, one will be played in Karachi, while the other in Rawalpindi.

During the Test match, several roads, leading to the stadium, will remain open for small traffic, according to the revised traffic plan issued on Saturday.

Here are the details:

Hassan Square flyover

From the Liaquatabad track via Hassan Square and University Road that turns towards Sir Shah Suleman Road, no vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road.

Traffic will be diverted from the flyover towards University Road. Similarly, the National Stadium flyover will remain closed for all traffic during the match.

Karsaz (Shahrah-e-Faisal)

All kinds of small vehicles will be allowed to proceed on Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road towards the stadium. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Millennium Road (Rashid Minhas)

Dalmia Road will remain open for small vehicles from Millennium to the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

New Town Chowrangi (University Road)

The University Road/New Town turning will remain open for small vehicles towards the stadium signal. Heavy/public transport will not be allowed.

Heavy Traffic

All types of heavy traffic shall not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi to University Road, during the match.