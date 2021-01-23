UHS Lahore issues provisional merit list for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan college's MBBS seats

The University of Health Sciences Lahore. — Photo by Google Maps user

The University of Health Sciences Lahore has issued a provisional merit list for open merit MBBS seats for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical and Dental college.

The varsity, in an announcement on Twitter, said that students can view the list here.



Provisional MBBS/BDS merit list for public sector colleges



UHS Lahore has also announced the provisional merit list for the open merit MBBS/BDS session for 2020-21 for public sector medical and dental colleges.

It said that the top 4,500 candidates have been given seats in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab.

Candidates can check the provisional list for open merit MBBS/BDS here.

If they have any complaints, the candidates can register them here.

Provisional MBBS/BDS merit list for AJK nationals, refugees



The varsity also announced the provisional merit list of MBBS/BDS session 2020-2021 for AJK nationals and refugees of 1947 and 1989.



