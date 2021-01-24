Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 24 2021
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk

  • UK has 3.5 million coronavirus infections
  • Nearly 96,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Britain

The British government is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a high risk of COVID-19 to go into quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Britain.

Travelers from Brazil and South Africa, and neighbouring countries, will be met on arrival and escorted to hotels to quarantine, under plans being discussed by UK ministers. 

British Premier Boris Johnson favoured a more targeted approach than making all air passengers go into quarantine, said the report, which added that the quarantine decision would be taken on Monday.

Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19 infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000 deaths.

