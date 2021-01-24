Karachi weather forecast: City to experience cold, dry weather on Monday

A man rides a bicycle on a cold winter morning, in Pakistan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 8-10 and 25-27 degrees centigrade, respectively, with 30-40% humidity in the city over the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is also likely to prevail over the province with mist or fog expected in upper Sindh, whereas haze or mist will be found in lower Sindh, during the next 24 hours.

Cold, dry and windy weather was also forecast for Sunday in Karachi. The temperature dropped to 8.5°C in the morning.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 10 -12 degrees centigrade, with 20-30% humidity for the rest of the day.





