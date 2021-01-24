Can't connect right now! retry
Winter to stay: Karachi's temperature drops to 8.5°C on Sunday

The temperature dropped to 8.5 °C in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: File
  • Weather to remain dry and cold across Pakistan
  • Karachi's temperature fell to 8.5°C Sunday morning
  • Quetta's temperature dropped to -9°C

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country with temperatures dropping lowest in upper parts and northern Balochistan while cold winds engulf Sindh and southern Balochistan.

The temperature dropped to 8.5 °C in Karachi Sunday morning as the meteorological department predicts weather to remain cold and dry for the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 10°C and 12°C during the next few hours in the seaport city with 36% humidity levels and winds blowing from the northeast at the speed of 9 to 14 kilometres per hour. 

Read more: Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

Clear, cold winds blow in the Quetta Valley and surrounding areas as it records a low of -9°C. The temperature fell to -11°C in Ziarat, -10°C in Kalat, and -5°C in Dalbandin. 

The northern hilly areas remain in the grip of severe cold. Water accumulated at various places including streets and in water pipes of houses froze due to severe cold across the province.

