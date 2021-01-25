Can't connect right now! retry
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarabad, Kagan Valley and nearby districts. Photo: File
  • An earthquake shook Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Galiyat districts.
  • Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarabad, Kagan Valley and nearby districts.
  • According to the Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale.

An earthquake jolted Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Galiyat districts on Monday.

Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarabad, Kagan Valley and nearby districts.

Read more: Karachi earthquake intensity was 4.5, not 3.6; PMD apologises for issuing wrong data

People rushed out of their homes due to severe tremors in Swat and Mansehra.

According to the Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was reported at the Hindu Kush Range at a depth of 105km.

