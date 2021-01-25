5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad

Tremors were also felt in Muzaffarabad, Kagan Valley and nearby districts. Photo: File

According to the Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale.



People rushed out of their homes due to severe tremors in Swat and Mansehra.



According to the Seismological Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was reported at the Hindu Kush Range at a depth of 105km.