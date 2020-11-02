3.6-magnitude earthquake hits 100kms southeast of Karachi

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit an area some 100 kilometres southeast of the port city at dawn, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in an update on Monday.



The tremors of the mild earthquake were felt at 6:17am, the PMD added, noting that the depth of the quake's epicentre was 10km under the ground.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the exact location of the earthquake's epicentre was 25.129°N 66.595°E, 13km west of Gadani.

The body-wave magnitude was recorded at 4.5 Mb, it added, underlining that the earthquake hit in 50 phases.