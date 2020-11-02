Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
UWUneeba Waqar

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits 100kms southeast of Karachi

By
UWUneeba Waqar

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit an area some 100 kilometres southeast of the port city at dawn, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in an update on Monday.

The tremors of the mild earthquake were felt at 6:17am, the PMD added, noting that the depth of the quake's epicentre was 10km under the ground.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the exact location of the earthquake's epicentre was 25.129°N 66.595°E, 13km west of Gadani.

The body-wave magnitude was recorded at 4.5 Mb, it added, underlining that the earthquake hit in 50 phases.

More From Pakistan:

Afghanistan: Explosion, gunshots heard at Kabul University

Afghanistan: Explosion, gunshots heard at Kabul University
Jhelum woman gives birth to quadruplets

Jhelum woman gives birth to quadruplets
GB CEC dismisses criticism over PM Imran Khan's address to public gathering

GB CEC dismisses criticism over PM Imran Khan's address to public gathering
In a symbol of unity, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz hugs Hamza, Shahbaz at NAB court

In a symbol of unity, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz hugs Hamza, Shahbaz at NAB court
500,000 Saudi riyals seized at Torkham border

500,000 Saudi riyals seized at Torkham border
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘mega CPEC City’ project in KP on 18 Nov

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘mega CPEC City’ project in KP on 18 Nov
Maryam to begin week-long electioneering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Nov 4

Maryam to begin week-long electioneering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Nov 4
GB Election 2020: PM Imran Khan violated code of conduct by addressing political rally, says Sherry Rehman

GB Election 2020: PM Imran Khan violated code of conduct by addressing political rally, says Sherry Rehman
FIA unearths Karachi gang involved in online car fraud

FIA unearths Karachi gang involved in online car fraud
Allegations of treason are hateful and should be stopped: SCBA chief

Allegations of treason are hateful and should be stopped: SCBA chief
Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure

Fact check: HEC has not issued letter regarding universities' closure
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan's fifth province: Fawad Chaudhry

Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan's fifth province: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all