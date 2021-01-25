Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan to address UNCTAD meeting today

Monday Jan 25, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan to address conference via a video link
  • Conference to focus on strengthening the coherence and consistency of multilateral financial, investment, trade and development policy
  • The session is being chaired by Pakistan's envoy in Geneva Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a key UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) session today, said PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak at the 4th Session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Financing for Development (FfD) today," said the senator who is considered to be a close aide of PM Imran Khan.

The conference which will kickstart today will go on till January 27.

As per the schedule, the discussions will focus on "strengthening the coherence and consistency of multilateral financial, investment, trade and development policy".

Read more: PM Imran Khan to address UN session on ‘Financing for Development’

The conference is being chaired by Pakistan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi.

Apart from PM Imran Khan, the conference will also be addressed by Vice President of Bolivia David Choquehuanca, Spain's Minister for Social Rights Pablo Iglesias Turrión and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley.

All four leaders will address the conference via a video link.

