Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

WHO includes Madina among world’s healthiest cities

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Madinah is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognized under the organization’s healthy cities programs. Photo Courtesy: SPA
  • The holy city is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognised under the program.
  • The city gained accreditation after a visiting WHO team said that it complies with the global standards.
  • A total of 22 government, community, charity, and volunteer agencies helped prepare for the WHO accreditation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged the holy city of Medina among the world’s healthiest cities, Arab News reported on Monday.

The holy city is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognised under the organization’s healthy cities program.

The city’s integrated program, according to the publication, included a strategic partnership with Taibah University to record government requirements on an electronic platform for the organisation’s review.

Read more: Prospects brighten for Hajj 2021 as Saudi Arabia decides to reopen all airports

It gained the accreditation after a visiting WHO team said that it complies with the global standards required to be included in the list of the world's healthiest cities.

Meeting goals set by the Madinah Region Strategy Project and the launch of a “Humanising Cities” program were included in the criteria of the accreditation.

Read more: Blanket of snow covers Saudi Arabia mountains

A total of 22 government, community, charity, and volunteer agencies helped prepare for the WHO accreditation, read the publication.

As per the world health organisation, “a healthy city is one that is continually creating and improving the physical and social environment for its citizens".

It also works on expanding those community resources which enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and developing to their maximum potential.

More From World:

New Delhi resounded with 'long live Pakistan' slogans two days before Indian Republic Day

New Delhi resounded with 'long live Pakistan' slogans two days before Indian Republic Day
Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates teenagers so they can sit for exams

Coronavirus: Israel vaccinates teenagers so they can sit for exams
Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US

Pakistan-born Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim woman prosecutor in US
Billions will live in poverty for at least a decade due to COVID-19: Oxfam report

Billions will live in poverty for at least a decade due to COVID-19: Oxfam report
Oman limits jobs for expats amid economic downturn

Oman limits jobs for expats amid economic downturn
UAE cabinet gives nod to establishing an embassy in Israel

UAE cabinet gives nod to establishing an embassy in Israel
UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk

UK to quarantine visitors from nations with high COVID-19 risk
Coronavirus: Foreigners in Bali made to do push-ups for not wearing face masks

Coronavirus: Foreigners in Bali made to do push-ups for not wearing face masks
Turkey's religious authority forbids use of 'evil eye' ornaments

Turkey's religious authority forbids use of 'evil eye' ornaments

Biden administration to review US-Taliban peace agreement

Biden administration to review US-Taliban peace agreement
Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'

Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'
TikTok blackout challenge: Italy tells platform to block users after death of young girl

TikTok blackout challenge: Italy tells platform to block users after death of young girl

Latest

view all