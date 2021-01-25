WHO includes Madina among world’s healthiest cities

Madinah is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognized under the organization’s healthy cities programs. Photo Courtesy: SPA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged the holy city of Medina among the world’s healthiest cities, Arab News reported on Monday.



The holy city is believed to be the first city with a population of more than 2 million to be recognised under the organization’s healthy cities program.

The city’s integrated program, according to the publication, included a strategic partnership with Taibah University to record government requirements on an electronic platform for the organisation’s review.



It gained the accreditation after a visiting WHO team said that it complies with the global standards required to be included in the list of the world's healthiest cities.

Meeting goals set by the Madinah Region Strategy Project and the launch of a “Humanising Cities” program were included in the criteria of the accreditation.



A total of 22 government, community, charity, and volunteer agencies helped prepare for the WHO accreditation, read the publication.

As per the world health organisation, “a healthy city is one that is continually creating and improving the physical and social environment for its citizens".

It also works on expanding those community resources which enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and developing to their maximum potential.