Priyanka Chopra opens up about her ambitions to direct movies

Priyanka Chopra says directig movies is something she thinks often about

Priyanka Chopra is getting rave reviews for her immaculate acting prowess in The White Tiger.



The global icon, who will next be seen in Text for You and Matrix 4, talked about the experience of returning to sets post COVID-19.

Talking about shooting for Matrix 4, that stars Keanu Reeves, Pee Cee told Variety that she was very comfortable.

She added that it was her first movie post lockdown, and that it was nice to see how all the safety protocols were being taken on the set.

While concluding the chat, Priyanka also mentioned that she’d love to make her directorial debut one day and while she understands the huge responsibility it is, it is something that she thinks often about.