 
Geo News

Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?

BBC reaches out to YouTube to extend their content reach

By
Hina Ali
|

January 16, 2026

Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?
Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?

The BBC is now taking a big step to reach more people online, as it’s planning to create original programmes for YouTube.

This move is aimed at younger viewers who spend more time online than watching TV.

The new content will include both short and long programmes on BBC YouTube channels.

These shows will also appear on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, so people can watch them wherever they like.

Unlike other broadcasters who just upload old episodes, BBC wants to make programmes that are designed especially for online viewers.

However, the unexpected change came as YouTube’s audience grew and in December, 52 million people in UK typically watched YouTube, more than BBC’s all channels, which got almost 51 million.

The partnership, apparently, can also let BBC earn money from ads as well from international watchers, giving the company a new income of source.

Moreover, the buzz came at a very tricky time, when BBC facing a heated lawsuit in US meanwhile YouTube is growing even stronger than ever, even getting all future rights to host the Oscars.

Fans and creators are now sharing their different and mixed reactions online with some getting hyper excited while others are getting worried about the future possibilities.

Pamela Anderson walks out of Golden Globes after spotting Seth Rogen
Pamela Anderson walks out of Golden Globes after spotting Seth Rogen
Sophie Turner triggers mixed reaction with ‘Tomb Raider' reveal
Sophie Turner triggers mixed reaction with ‘Tomb Raider' reveal
How 'People We Meet on Vacation' turns travel into romance
How 'People We Meet on Vacation' turns travel into romance
John Mellencamp give devastating update about daughter Teddi cancer battle
John Mellencamp give devastating update about daughter Teddi cancer battle
Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA
Aimee Lou Wood, David Jonsson team up to lead 2026 BAFTA
Tyler Perry film left Jill Scott feeling ‘humiliated'
Tyler Perry film left Jill Scott feeling ‘humiliated'
Jay Leno opens up about outrageous questions as wife battles dementia
Jay Leno opens up about outrageous questions as wife battles dementia
Kristy Scott drops cryptic post as Desmond Scott caught kissing new woman
Kristy Scott drops cryptic post as Desmond Scott caught kissing new woman