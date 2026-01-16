Why BBC is changing strategy with new YouTube offerings?

The BBC is now taking a big step to reach more people online, as it’s planning to create original programmes for YouTube.

This move is aimed at younger viewers who spend more time online than watching TV.

The new content will include both short and long programmes on BBC YouTube channels.

These shows will also appear on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, so people can watch them wherever they like.

Unlike other broadcasters who just upload old episodes, BBC wants to make programmes that are designed especially for online viewers.

However, the unexpected change came as YouTube’s audience grew and in December, 52 million people in UK typically watched YouTube, more than BBC’s all channels, which got almost 51 million.

The partnership, apparently, can also let BBC earn money from ads as well from international watchers, giving the company a new income of source.

Moreover, the buzz came at a very tricky time, when BBC facing a heated lawsuit in US meanwhile YouTube is growing even stronger than ever, even getting all future rights to host the Oscars.

Fans and creators are now sharing their different and mixed reactions online with some getting hyper excited while others are getting worried about the future possibilities.