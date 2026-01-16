Ariana Grande speaks out after fan comment sparks debate

Ariana Grande recently responded to a fan comment on social media, leaving many of her followers buzzing with her response.

The fan wrote, “Alright, let's get back to pop star Ariana though,” while referring to her shift between pop career and acting projects.

Grande quickly replied, saying that “not two separate people !:') same person, same artist behind all! please enjoy eternal sunshine x.”

The Wicked star’s viral response reminded fans that every piece of her music comes from the same artist, whether its pop, R&B, or her more adventurous songs, Ariana asked listeners to enjoy her work.

However, social media users responded enthusiastically, while praising the actress and songwriter for being open and honest.

Many of her fans said that her message showed the strong connection she maintains with her music and her audience.

Moreover, Ariana Grande also mentioned her upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour, which has been creating buzz for its emotional performances and beautiful production.

The 7Ring singer’s reply encouraged fans to embrace every part of her music and shows as a full, connected story.