Harry Styles wins over girlfriend Zoë Kravitz's father with new album

Geo News Digital Desk
January 16, 2026

Harry Styles has received warm support from his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz’s father Lenny Kravitz as he prepares to return with his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The musician, 61, is said to be very happy about Harry and Zoë’s relationship, as he’s been telling all of his pals and family that the two are a “great match,” giving his approval.

Lenny’s name came among the famous names who reacted after Harry announced his most-awaited comeback.

Under the singer’s Instagram post, he shared a red heart and a fist emoji to show his love and support.

A close source told Us Weekly that Lenny believes Harry and Zoë really make each other very happy and share an easy and relaxed bond, like best friends who are dating.

They went on to add that Zoë stayed independent for years but with Harry, she feels more open and comfortable.

However, she spent recent months travelling with him while he works on his album and is enjoying the experience deeply.

The couple were seen with Lenny in September last year, hinting that their romance is now getting serious than before.

While Harry’s relationship continue to draw attention, the spotlight is now typically back on his music. 

