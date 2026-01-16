Pamela Anderson walks out of Golden Globes after spotting Seth Rogen

Pamela Anderson has revealed she cut her Golden Globes night short after feeling ‘weird’ about being seated close to Seth Rogen.

Rogen is one of the producers behind Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, the dramatized series about her life that she never approved.

Speaking on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM podcast, Anderson explained, “He was in the pit at the Golden Globes, so we were close.

To her it felt weird to see him after the release of the show that told the story of the ‘worst time’ of her life.

The 58-year-old actress admitted the moment stirred emotions she thought she had moved past.

"I may have just felt like, 'I'm not chopped liver over here.' I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like, you know — I’ve been so busy working. I’ve done five movies in the last year. So, I’ve just been busy, but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down," she said.

"I don’t know. It just felt a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully, he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters," Pamela continued.

Anderson added that while she considers herself “free game” as a public figure she believes Pam & Tommy crossed a line.

“Your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for TV series.”

The Hulu series, starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, revisited the couple’s whirlwind 1995 marriage and the infamous leaked sex tape that defined much of Anderson’s career.

While director Craig Gillespie defended the project as an attempt to “change the narrative” and portray the couple empathetically, Anderson has consistently voiced her discomfort with the dramatization.