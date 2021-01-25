Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
AFP

'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

By
AFP

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Hakan Nural/Unsplash/via Geo.tv

  • 10% discount for those who have taken first dose
  • 20% discount for those who have taken second dose
  • Move garners mixed reactions 
  • UAE says it has already vaccinated some 2.5 million 

DUBAI: Dining establishments in the tourist city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have started offering a unique incentive to patrons if they get vaccinated against COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which has affected more than 280,000 people across the country.

The UAE — which says it has already vaccinated some 2.5 million of its population of about 10 million — initiated a vaccination drive as it seeks to fight the pandemic without closing its doors and restaurants in Dubai restaurants began offering discounts to customers who have been inoculated against the coronavirus.

“Spread love, not Rona,” say social media fliers for three restaurants run by Gates Hospitality, offering a 10% discount to residents who have taken the first dose of a vaccine and 20% for those who have taken two.

Diners must show proof of inoculation, such as a medical certificate, to get the discount. However, while some people welcomed the move, it did raise some eyebrows on social media.

“There’s two ways to look at it, either it’s another marketing stunt, or a genuine motivation to get more people vaccinated,” said one tweet.

Still open for tourism

The UAE, made up of seven emirates including Dubai, began mass inoculations in December after approving vaccines made by Chinese firm Sinopharm and US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Dubai’s health authority said this week it would have to scale back on vaccinations after Pfizer announced shipment delays due to works at its key plant in Belgium. The Sinopharm vaccine is still freely available.

Despite a sharp spike in cases since the New Year, Dubai is still open for tourism and restaurants and services are operating, although with rules on masking and distancing.

Over the weekend the guidelines were tightened, with the number of people allowed at social gatherings slashed from 200 to 10, and restaurants and cafes ordered to increase spacing between tables from two meters to three.

The glitzy emirate has also suspended non-essential surgery in hospitals after a surge in COVID-19 infections.

While other tourist destinations are applying tight restrictions to control the pandemic, Dubai reopened to visitors in July.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students
Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day

Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day
'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry

'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry
ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report

ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report
#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams

#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams
Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate

Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate
Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival

Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival
One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested

One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested
Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz

Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz
Did you know: Shafqat Mehmood's daughter is a famous Pakistani actress

Did you know: Shafqat Mehmood's daughter is a famous Pakistani actress
Broadsheet agreement signed without getting approval from relevant depts: former NAB chief

Broadsheet agreement signed without getting approval from relevant depts: former NAB chief
Federal govt to review social media regulations, AGP tells IHC

Federal govt to review social media regulations, AGP tells IHC

Latest

view all