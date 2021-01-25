SHC asks Ali Zafar to file response by Feb 15 in Leena Ghani case

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar was

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has given singer Ali Zafar time till February 15 to file a response in Pakistani makeup-artist and activist Leena Ghani's defamation case on Monday.

The petitioner's lawyer said that Ali Zafar should be "stopped from posting defamatory tweets. If Ali Zafar assures not to repeat such actions, Leena Ghani will withdraw the petition."

On the other hand, Zafar's lawyer replied that his client has "not tweeted anything objectionable" and that they will "reply after reviewing the request."

They also requested a date in March to submit the reply.

The apex court said that it is giving respite to Ali Zafar until February 15 to file a reply. The court said that if the reply is not submitted in time, it will hear the petitioner's lawyer at the next hearing and issue a restraining order.

Leena Ghani, a make-up artist, has filed a lawsuit claiming Rs500 million from the renowned singer for allegedly defaming her on social media.

In a series of tweets, Ghani said that “Pakistan is my home, as it is for millions of other women – is it fair that we can be harassed, maligned, and labelled as liars when we speak up against sexual harassment in our own country?”

She added: “I have moved the court to stop Mr Zafar and his army of trolls from harassing me further. Across the board female activists, journalists and lawyers are being targeted for being vocal and speaking up on women-based issues, especially the #MeToo movement.”



