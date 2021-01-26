Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM Imran Khan to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Twitter/PTI Azad Kashmir/via Geo.tv

PM Imran Khan meets PTI's chief organiser Saifullah Niazi and former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

PM "to visit Kotli LoC on February 5 and will address a gathering", PTI statement says

PM Imran Khan says he wants "a good message to be given in occupied Kashmir"

Chaudhry and Niazi also apprised the prime minister on the PTI's election campaign and strategy in the Himalayan region

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address a public rally in Kotli, near the Line of Control (LoC), on February 5, in honour of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, it emerged on Tuesday.



According to a statement from the PTI, PM Imran Khan met his party's chief organiser Saifullah Niazi and former premier of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

The PTI's statement said Barrister Chaudhry, who is also the president of the party's Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, and Niazi "called on PM Imran Khan at Islamabad today" for a detailed meeting wherein the premier "announced to visit Kotli LoC on February 5 and will address a gathering".

The groundbreaking ceremony of a housing program for Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be held soon, it added, and the premier would visit the Kotli portion of the LoC as well.



In addition, Chaudhry and Niazi also apprised the prime minister on the PTI's election campaign and strategy in the Himalayan region, with the barrister thanking him for issuing the ruling party's flagship national health card in his hometown.

PM Imran Khan advised the two to "develop a clear strategy for the election campaign".

"I want a good message to be given in occupied Kashmir," he said.