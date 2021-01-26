Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan vs South Africa: Nauman Ali hopeful Men In Green will make comeback in Karachi Test

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Nauman Ali bowls during the first Pakistan vs South Africa Test in Karachi, on January 26, 2021. — Twitter/ICC

  • Pakistan will try to post a respectable total on the board, says debutant spinner Nauman Ali
  • Our batting strength is still there, Azhar Ali is playing, Fawad Alam is there in middle, he says
  • Pakistan bowled out South Africa for 220 on day one, with Ali taking two wickets for 38 

KARACHI: Pakistan’s debutant spinner Nauman Ali is hopeful that the Pakistan team will make a comeback against South Africa on day 2 od the Karachi Test, after the men in green were left reeling at 33/4 at stumps on day 1. 

Ali, 34, told journalists via online post-day press conference after the first day’s play at the metropolis that the home side would try to post a respectable total on the board.

“Our batting strength is still there, Azhar Ali is playing, Fawad Alam is there in middle, and Rizwan is yet to bat. I hope we do well on day 2,” he told media. 

Read more: Pakistan four wickets down, chasing South Africa's 220-run target in first Test

Pakistan bowled out South Africa for 220 on day one, with Ali taking two wickets for 38 — and the spinner seemed satisfied with his performance.

He said that he was always confident of getting an opportunity after performing well with the ball in back-to-back domestic seasons.

“I knew that I would get an opportunity; I was confident, and conditions are not different from the recently-concluded Quaid e Azam Trophy. I got two main wickets, and I am happy with that,” he said about his first day as a Test cricketer.

Watch: The moment Nauman Ali got his maiden Test wicket of Quinton de Kock

“I will try to do well with the bat too and contribute to the team’s cause,” he said.

Replying to a question, Ali said that the wicket was not different from what he expected, and it would remain slow in the days to come.

“We tried to gain an advantage, our target was to get South Africa out for the minimum score, and we were able to do that, but unfortunately, we couldn’t start well with the bat,” he said.

“But, I am confident that we’ll do better tomorrow,” the off-spinner hoped.

Pak vs SA: Dean Elgar aims for 'sizeable lead' against Pakistan for tomorrow's match
Watch: The moment Nauman Ali got his maiden Test wicket of Quinton de Kock
Pak vs SA: Watch Imran Butt takes excellent catch on debut
Watch: PAK vs SA first Test match live in Karachi
Pak vs SA: Watch Mohammad Rizwan diving full length to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen
Pak vs SA: Pakistan four wickets down, chasing South Africa's 220-run target in first Test
Pak vs SA: Tight security measures in place for Karachi Test
PAK vs SA: Mark Boucher ready to make 'brave calls' to win series against Pakistan
PAK vs SA: Check out batsman Abid Ali's 'cute little friend'
'Eyes forward, mind focused, heart ready': Hassan Ali fired up for South Africa series
PAK vs SA: How does Pakistan fare against South Africa on home turf?
PSL 6: Franchises give PCB post-dated cheques

