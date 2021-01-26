Pak vs SA: South Africa lose second wicket to Pakistan on 63 runs

Pakistan play their first test against South Africa today in Karachi. Photo Courtesy: PCB/Twitter

KARACHI: South Africa lost their second wicket to Pakistan after batsman Rassie van der Dussen was run out on 63 runs on Tuesday.



South Africa captain Quinton de Kock had won the toss earlier and decided to bat in the first Test against Pakistan.

The home series is being played behind closed doors because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After receiving flak for an embarrassing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their last series, Pakistan are now seeking redemption as the squad hopes to win on their home ground.

Perfect opportunity for Pakistan



The opening Test in Karachi will be a perfect opportunity for the squad, especially Babar Azam, who will finally make his debut as Pakistan’s Test captain after his absence in the series in New Zealand because of injury.

It was expected that Pakistan will prepare a low, slow, and spinner-friendly wicket in a bid to exploit South Africa’s weakness against quality spin.

That’s why Babar went into the series opener with two spinners – Yasir Shah and Nauman.

In the batting arena, Babar holds an eminent position with players like the seasoned Azhar Ali looking to make their presence felt in what is a rare home Test for the Pakistanis.

Pitch conditions

Babar Azam says the atmosphere at home is in favour of the host team as the pitch is dry.

“South Africa is one of the best teams in the world,” the Pakistan cricket team captain said just after the toss.

He added that Pakistan would also have opted to bat first if they won the toss.

Debutant Imran Butt was given a test cap by Younis Khan, while Noman Ali was given a test cap by Yasir Shah.

The other side

South Africa will be hoping that their own left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj steps up and exploits the spin-friendly and turning wicket at the National Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the toss, Kock said that the visiting team has included three spinners in the team.

The touring party’s pre-series preparations have been far from ideal as they were confined to a bio-secure bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic since their arrival in Pakistan.

The Protease, just like Pakistan, hasn’t been at their best in recent times barring a series-winning triumph against Sri Lanka. England’s 2-0 series victory in Sri Lanka on Monday ended Proteas’ hopes of reaching the WTC final.

However, under young captain Quinton de Kock, the tourists will go all out to counter Pakistan and draw first blood in the series.

De Kock would be depending on the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada returning and Anrich Nortje and the batting prowess of Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, and Dean Elgar.

Pressure on coaches

The series will be extremely important for the duo of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis as it is an open secret that if things go wrong this will most likely be their last assignment with the national team.

Misbah was sacked as chief selector and could lose his other job as well if the Pakistanis failed to do well against the Proteas in the brief Test series.



Under Misbah's supervision, the team, unfortunately, had mostly been in pits especially after the last series against New Zealand.

Pakistan has already pressed the panic button as new chief selector Mohammad Wasim named several new faces in the squad for the Test series. Two of them – opener Imran Butt and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali – are making their Test debuts today.