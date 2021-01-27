UK government is all praises for Pakistan on 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project

Can't connect right now! retry
In 2019, about 1.6 million native tree species were planted in different cities of Pakistan by WWF. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • UK happy with Pakistan's 10 billion tree tsunami project
  • In 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project, which was monitored by WWF-Pakistan
  • UK Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park terms afforestation initiative as a great achievement, which the world can learn from and emulate

KARACHI: The UK government says Pakistan is showing global leadership in tackling climate change with its 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

In 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project, which was monitored by WWF-Pakistan.

In 2019, about 1.6 million native tree species were planted in different cities of Pakistan by WWF and about 1.002 million native plants were planted with the provincial forest department, academic institutions and civil society in 2020. 

Read more: Pakistan improves on global climate change vulnerability rankings

UK House of Lords member Lord Aamer Sarfraz said during a recent session of the House of Lords January 25 that the project is an effort that all Pakistanis can be proud of. 

"There is no doubt that 2021 is the year of planet Earth, and by the COP26 due to be held later this year, we hope to celebrate more successes from Pakistan.” 

UK Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park termed the afforestation initiative as a great achievement, which the world can learn from and emulate. 

Read more: Govt to provide satellite imagery of Billion Tree Tsunami project to Supreme Court

He called it "one of the most ambitious tree planting initiatives in the world". 

"I absolutely, enthusiastically, commend and celebrate Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative and the tens of thousands of jobs that have been created due to the project. It goes to show what is possible and what can be achieved,” he said.

