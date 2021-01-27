Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: ICC seeks security, visa guarantees from India for Pakistani players

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought a written reply from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking assurances that visas will be granted to the Pakistani cricketers who will take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. 

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India later this year. 

According to sources, the ICC has asked India to provide a written guarantee that visas will be provided to the Pakistani squad which will be touring the country. 

The matter was brought to the ICC's attention after the PCB raised the issue during a meeting of the international cricket body. 

The ICC, according to sources, told the BCCI that if Pakistani players were not issued the visas, then the future of the tournament would be in disarray. 

The council also called upon India to make sure that the event is tax-free. 

The move comes after rising diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, while any chances of reconciliation are far from reach following India's attempted annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan and India's tensions have also affected their bilateral series, with their last series in 2012-13, in which the Twenty20 series was drawn 1-1, while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

Separately, PCB had swapped the 2020 Asia Cup hosting right with Sri Lanka Cricket. It means that the Asia Cup next year will be staged in Sri Lanka, whereas the hosting rights of the 2022 edition of the tournament are now PCB's.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB had reportedly swapped the rights due to Indian board's refusal to travel to Pakistan.

More From Sports:

I have never blamed anyone for not selecting me in the past, says Fawad Alam

I have never blamed anyone for not selecting me in the past, says Fawad Alam
'Never give up': Fawad Alam smashes another ton

'Never give up': Fawad Alam smashes another ton
Pak vs SA: Men in Green at 308-8 on day two of Test in reply to Proteas' 220

Pak vs SA: Men in Green at 308-8 on day two of Test in reply to Proteas' 220
WATCH: Fawad Alam brings up century against South Africa in style

WATCH: Fawad Alam brings up century against South Africa in style
PAK vs SA: Fawad Alam's quirky sweep shot goes viral on social media

PAK vs SA: Fawad Alam's quirky sweep shot goes viral on social media
Pak vs SA: Fawad Alam scores first century on home soil

Pak vs SA: Fawad Alam scores first century on home soil
Live stream: Pak vs SA first Test match, Day 2

Live stream: Pak vs SA first Test match, Day 2
Pakistan vs South Africa: Bat with patience, advises Iqbal Qasim on day 2 of Test match

Pakistan vs South Africa: Bat with patience, advises Iqbal Qasim on day 2 of Test match
'All good things come to an end': Imran Farhat retires from cricket

'All good things come to an end': Imran Farhat retires from cricket
Pakistan vs South Africa: Nauman Ali hopeful Men In Green will make comeback in Karachi Test

Pakistan vs South Africa: Nauman Ali hopeful Men In Green will make comeback in Karachi Test
Pak vs SA: Dean Elgar aims for 'sizeable lead' against Pakistan for tomorrow's match

Pak vs SA: Dean Elgar aims for 'sizeable lead' against Pakistan for tomorrow's match
Watch: The moment Nauman Ali got his maiden Test wicket of Quinton de Kock

Watch: The moment Nauman Ali got his maiden Test wicket of Quinton de Kock

Latest

view all