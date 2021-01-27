Can't connect right now! retry
Faizan Lakhani

PAK vs SA: Zahid Mahmood to be named in Pakistan’s T20I squad, say sources

Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Zahid Mahmood. Photo: Geo Super
  • Sources say leg spinner Zahid Mahmood is in line to be named in Pakistan's T20I squad against South Africa
  • Mahmood's name nominated after selectors confirmed Shadab Khan will not be available for the three-match series
  • Wahab Riaz’s performance in New Zealand was also discussed among selectors

KARACHI: Leg spinner Zahid Mahmood is in line to be named in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the series against South Africa after it was confirmed that Shadab Khan will not be available for the three-match series.

Sources have confirmed to Geo News that Pakistani selectors have had initial discussions on the composition of the team for the series. The squad is likely to be named at the end of the first Test in Karachi.

Read more: Pak vs SA: Men in Green at 308-8 on day two of Test in reply to Proteas' 220

Other names being considered for the series, include Ammad Butt, Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan, and Azam Khan.

Sources believe that Abdullah Shafiq, who was part of T20I squad that toured New Zealand, is unlikely to retain his place in the team. Wahab Riaz’s performance in New Zealand was also discussed among selectors.

The three T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Lahore next month with matches being scheduled on 11th, 13th and 14th of February.

Read more: I have never blamed anyone for not selecting me in the past, says Fawad Alam

