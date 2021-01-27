Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

  • PTI mortgaging country's assets to procure more loans, says Ahsan Iqbal
  • Despite taking Rs11 trillion worth of loans, PTI has not laid a brick, says Iqbal
  • He says PML-N partaking in election in bid to save Constitution, 18th amendment

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI-led government has "not laid a brick" despite taking loans worth Rs11 trillion and that it is "mortgaging the country's assets for more loans."

The PML-N leader, addressing a press conference, said that the PTI government has "brought the country to such a state that talks of mortgaging Islamabad Club and F-9 Park have been underway."

"If Imran Khan feels such pain for the nation, then why doesn't he mortgage his 300-Kanal palace?" Iqbal asked as he slammed the premier.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Senate elections, he said that if the ruling party is left alone, then it could "tamper" with the Constitution and revoke the 18th amendment through a two-third majority.

Read more: Accountability court indicts PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in corruption case

More From Pakistan:

Government-backed COVID-19 vaccines to be free for all, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Government-backed COVID-19 vaccines to be free for all, says Dr Faisal Sultan
Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams

Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams
In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?

In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?
'Universities' discretion,' says HEC in response to calls for online exams

'Universities' discretion,' says HEC in response to calls for online exams
Evidence suggests ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani remained in contact with RAW, Ministry of Defence tells court

Evidence suggests ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani remained in contact with RAW, Ministry of Defence tells court
Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides

Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides
Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day

Pakistan Railways' server crashes, bookings impacted for second straight day
UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals

UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals
Maryam Nawaz refutes rumours of rifts within PDM, says alliance has 'exemplary coordination'

Maryam Nawaz refutes rumours of rifts within PDM, says alliance has 'exemplary coordination'
On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year

On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year
Bilawal thanks people for congratulatory messages on sister Bakhtawar's wedding

Bilawal thanks people for congratulatory messages on sister Bakhtawar's wedding
Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute

Malaysia releases PIA plane seized over payment dispute

Latest

view all