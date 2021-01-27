Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts

PTI mortgaging country's assets to procure more loans, says Ahsan Iqbal

Despite taking Rs11 trillion worth of loans, PTI has not laid a brick, says Iqbal

He says PML-N partaking in election in bid to save Constitution, 18th amendment

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI-led government has "not laid a brick" despite taking loans worth Rs11 trillion and that it is "mortgaging the country's assets for more loans."



The PML-N leader, addressing a press conference, said that the PTI government has "brought the country to such a state that talks of mortgaging Islamabad Club and F-9 Park have been underway."

"If Imran Khan feels such pain for the nation, then why doesn't he mortgage his 300-Kanal palace?" Iqbal asked as he slammed the premier.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Senate elections, he said that if the ruling party is left alone, then it could "tamper" with the Constitution and revoke the 18th amendment through a two-third majority.

