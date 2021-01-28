PM Imran Khan approves Rs500m uplift grant for each MP

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PTI lawmakers say ministers and advisers not giving true picture of ground realities

PM Imran says that the Opposition is not a problem for PTI government

Karachi can not be left at the mercy of the provincial government, says the prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Wednesday a Rs500m development grant for each lawmaker from the treasury benches and urged them to focus more on uplift projects and the success of Ehsaas programme.

The development came during the meeting of the parliamentary party of the PTI and coalition parties in Islamabad during which Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also gave a briefing on loans and the economic situation, while Minister for Planning Asad Umar gave a briefing on the Karachi Development Plan.

Some members of the ruling coalition criticised Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Saifullah Nyazee, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the economic team, saying the premier has been kept in the dark about the problems faced by the masses.

PTI MNA Noor Alam Khan demanded accountability of the ministers and said that the people are not getting anything like pulses and sugar, while the prime minister’s advisers and ministers are showing ‘Sabz Bagh’ (all ok), while Abdul Hafeez Shaikh used to say the same thing in 2008.

‘PDM no problem for govt’

Addressing the lawmakers, PM Imran said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had put full emphasis on the rallies but the people were not with them. “They wanted to trap us in the Election Commission, but now they are trapped,” he said, adding that the PDM is past now.

“The Opposition is not a problem for us. If we care about the poor, then the rest of the issues will be fine. A commission has been formed on the Broadsheet issue. Surrey Palace and Hudabiya Paper Mills case will also be fully investigated,” he said.

PM Imran Khan said the opposition is playing the game of protecting its own interests.

Karachi development plan

The premier said Karachi could not be left at the mercy of the provincial government and whether the provincial government supports it or not, the Centre will fulfil its responsibility.

Criticising the Karachi plan in the meeting, MNA Najeeb Haroon said that nothing will happen till 2023, and the drains will not be clean. He said there were voices of grouping in the party in Sindh, as the game of interests is going on.

The prime minister said that for the first time the Karachi Transformation Plan is being carried out seriously.

During the meeting, the premier also asked lawmakers of the allied parties not to worry as their issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

Senate polls

While discussing the upcoming Senate polls, the prime minister said amendments may be made to the Constitution if needed referring to the government’s plan to introduce open ballot to ensure transparency.

With the much-debated Senate elections not far away, the PTI members started remembering Jahangir Tareen, the former PTI secretary-general.

PTI leader Raja Riaz suggested that Tareen be appointed the head of the panel tasked with selecting candidates for the Senate election.

No development fund for women MPs

Federal Minister Shireen Mazari and MNA Ghazala Saifi also raised their voice in the meeting seeking a development grant for women lawmakers.

"We are working alongside male MPs and should also be allocated funds to address the issues of our constituencies," the minister said.

In response, the prime minister reprimanded them and said he should not be blackmailed.

"Those who are elected on the reserved seats do not have any constituency," he said.