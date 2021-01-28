Can't connect right now! retry
Indian commentator compares Fawad Alam to an 'old Hindi movie hero'

Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century against New Zealand. Photo: Twitter
  • Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle compares Fawad Alam to an old "Hindi movie hero"
  • Says Alam came back to get his reward at the end "when it is almost too late"
  • Fawad has garnered praise from cricket veterans and fans for his heroic century against South Africa a day earlier

Ever since he scored a heroic century on the second day of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa, Fawad Alam has been garnering praise from fans, legends and cricket enthusiasts. 

However, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle had the most interesting take of all when he compared the left-handed batsman to an old "Hindi movie hero". 

Harsha, a seasoned cricket commentator and veteran cricket journalist, heaped praise on Alam, saying that he had managed to overcome the odds stacked against him similar to a Bollywood hero. 

Read more: I have never blamed anyone for not selecting me in the past, says Fawad Alam

"Been reading a little more about Fawad Alam. Like an old Hindi movie where the hero accepts all that fate throws at him and finally gets his reward at the end; when it is almost too late," he tweeted. 

One person didn't comment on the analogy but was rather fixed upon Alam's unorthodox batting stance. 

Nikhil Kharoo, like everyone else around him, heaped praise on Alam for his resilience and lack of animosity towards the selectors who kept him out of the playing XI all these years. 

Sajjad Haider opined that Alam's was a "classical case of under utilization of talent and mismanagement" in Test cricket. 

Pakistan were four wickets down for 33 when Fawad Alam came to the green shirts' rescue. He scored a century on a pitch that offered turn to spinners and provided a deceptive low bounce for fast bowlers, where Rabada in particular, thrived. 

However, his classy strokes, mental grit and ability to survive on a tricky pitch earned him a much-needed century. Alam scored it in brilliant fashing, advancing on to the crease and smashing the spinner for a six to reach his first hundred on home soil. 

