Friday Jan 29 2021
PSL 2021 song featuring Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal to be released next week: sources

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Pakistani singer Aima Baig photographed at a PSL opening ceremony. Photo: Twitter

  • Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal lend voices to official PSL 6 song
  • Song to be released next week, say sources
  • No official ceremony will be held for the song release due to prevalent COVID-19 situation, say sources

Every edition of the  Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been a hit with cricket enthusiasts not only in Pakistan but across the globe as well. What makes the PSL leagues exciting is the exhilarating action but also the song that is released with each edition of the league. 

Read more: PSL 6: Franchises confirm their lineups

Well, it's that time of the year again when fans should be excited because according to sources familiar with the matter, the official PSL 2021 song will be released next week. 

The exuberant Aima Baig and veteran singer Naseebo Lal have lent their voices for the PSL 2021 song. Also joining them on the track will be the famous rap duo Young Stunners, who have been making waves on social media and YouTube for over a couple of years now. 

It has been decided to release the song through various sources. Also, due to the prevalent coronavirus situation, no official ceremony for the song release will be held,  confirmed sources. 

Read more: PSL-6 draft: Top foreign players may not be available for full tournament

Sources told Geo News that it is expected that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be allowed to welcome crowds to the stands during the matches. The PCB will finalise a plan to promote the league only after the government gives it the green signal to host crowds for the matches. 

The sixth edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin from February 20 in Karachi. The opening ceremony of the league will be held in accordance with the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), confirmed sources.

PSL 6 will be held without spectators due to COVID-19: PCB official

Earlier this month, a PCB official had said that spectators will not be allowed to witness the action during the PSL 6 matches live at the ground, owing to the coronavirus situation in the country. 

The official had said that the season would be played on time and the foreign stars have confirmed their availability.

“If possible, we will look to hold matches in a minimum crowd if the COVID situation improves,” he had said. 

