Matric, intermediate exams to be held from July-August: Sindh education minister

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announces decisions made during meeting of steering committee regarding educational activities in province amid the coronavirus pandemic

Dates for matric and intermediate board exams, summer vacations and start of new academic year announced

Strict standard operating procedures will be implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus, Ghani said

KARACHI: Annual examinations for matric and intermediate will start from July, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Saturday.



Matric board exams will be from July 1 to July 15, while intermediate exams will be from July 28 to August 16.

Exams for students of pre-primary to class eight will be conducted in June.

The Sindh education department has decided to reduce the time for exams from three hours to two hours, the provincial minister said, adding that practicals will be held before exams in June.

The steering committee meeting of the education department was chaired by the Sindh education minister. The committee has decided to open all schools in Sindh from February 1.

Ghani said the new academic year for public sector educational institutions will start from August 2, 2021.

Summer vacations, he said, will be in July.

Ghani said that coronavirus tests of 7,000 college teachers were conducted, out of whom 233 tested positive, while the results of 1,506 cases are yet to come.

Paper pattern for board exams



The education minister also announced the steering committee's decisions on the paper pattern for the 2021 board exams.

Exams will be for two hours as opposed to the previous three-hour time.

Half the exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, while 30% will have short questions and 20% long questions.