Saturday Jan 30 2021
Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe has predicted that Kate Middleton is highly likely to receive a new honor from Queen Elizabeth when she celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary in April 2021.

Prince William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

The monarch rewarded Kate with new honours, including the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order upon her eighth wedding anniversary, according to UK's Daily Express.

The Duchess is in good company, with Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex also holding the title.

Talking to OK! magazine, Larcombe said, "It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family – something she can do to mark it. Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship."

He added, "Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children."

