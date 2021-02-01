Prime Minister Imran Khan taking questions from the public over the phone today

Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taking calls from the public today starting 4pm.

The development had been confirmed by Minister for Information Shibli Faraz a day earlier.

According to Faraz, the prime minister will entertain questions from the public and answer them during the conversation.



You can call after 4pm sharp on 051-9210809 to get in touch with the Prime Minister. He will take calls for around 90 minutes.

During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had promised he will be "answerable" before the people twice every month in a "question hour" in the National Assembly.

His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.

