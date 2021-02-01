Melania Trump may 'move fast' to divorce Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump poses with his wife, Melania Trump. Photo: Reuters

Former first lady of the United States Melania Trump may act upon advice being given to her by her aides and "move fast" to divorce Donald Trump, according to a report.

Eric Schiffer, a brand and relationship management expert, thinks Melania Trump may be considering divorcing the former US president, who had to relinquish office after losing to Democrat Joe Biden in the recently-held US election 2020.

Rumours have been doing the rounds on social media and the internet from well-placed sources that Melania has been anxiously waiting to divorce Trump.

In the final days of his presidency it also emerged the couple had reportedly been sleeping in separate bedrooms at the White House.

Schiffer thinks any further indictment of Trump-- who is the only US president to have been impeached twice -- will be the last straw for the former first lady.

"An indictment for Melania will be neither cool nor fashionable to her acquired tastes.

"Charges against the former President of the United States of America will be the final act in her Trumpian saga that triggers a clear and present danger to their union," he said.

According to the expert, Melania's advisors would be urging her to "move fast" to divorce Trump since it could cost the former American president a whopping $150mn.

"Melania's advisers' calculus will be to move fast because Donald's divorce will cost Trump over 150 million that, in the end, if she doesn't move quickly, he won't have the cold cash to pay out," the report cited the expert as saying.

Trump has been accused by the US House of Representatives of inciting riots that led to the eventual seizure of the US Capitol a few days before he gave the charge of The White House to Joe Biden.

New York prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, is currently leading an investigation to determine whether the Trump organisation is guilty of fraud.



Melania Trump, Ivanka's relationship 'in ruins': report

A couple of days ago, foreign media reports claimed that Melania and the former US president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, both couldn't stand the sight of each other as Trump's presidency ended.

A source close to Ivanka Trump had told CNN that tensions have risen so much that Melania and Ivanka don't even want to be in the same room now.

Earlier, a book by Melania's former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff had detailed how the former first lady harboured a disliking for Ivanka and distastefully called her "Princess" behind her back.

Wolkoff had claimed that the relationship between the two was both strained and competitive, with the two personalities' aides working overtime to keep them apart.