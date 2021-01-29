Melania Trump's office move could mean she is preparing to divorce Trump





Melania Trump is looking for an office outside her husband's Mar-a-Lago resort, say US media reports

Melania's office move could be a sign she is preparing to divorce Trump, says relationship expert

Melania will continue her "Be Best" campaign



Former first lady of the United States Melania Trump could be taking preparatory steps to divorce her husband, ex-president of the US, Donald Trump.

An expert claimed that Melania's move to look for an office outside her husband's Mar-a-Lago resort could be a sign that she is looking to separate from the billionaire business tycoon.

Melania's move to look for a separate office "could well be preparatory steps for explaining to Donald that she’d like to separate", said the relationship expert.



Currently, Melania's office is functioning from the Mar-a-Lago resort but media reports have claimed that the former first lady is looking for office space in Palm Beach.

During her stint as first lady from 2017-2021, Melania had run the "Be Best" campaign, and that is what she is looking to promote after vacating The White House.

The "Be Best" campaign tackled children's health and well-being issues, online safety and prevention of social media bullying and the impact of the opioid crisis on children.

Reports have stated that she will retain three members of her White House staff for the campaign.

Family mediator Louisa Whitney, of LKW Family Mediation spoke to The Daily Star to say that these could be signs of Melania preparing to separate.



"Melania’s wish for a separate office could well be preparatory steps for explaining to Donald that she’d like to separate – she might be seeking to set up a role for herself that builds on the work she did as First Lady," she said.

She said that Melania could also be looking to establish herself in her own right, and get out of Trump's shadow with the resumption of the campaign.

"It can be hard I think for anyone separating to establish themselves as just that person rather than part of a couple – especially if their partner was more high-profile, more outgoing or better-known than them," she said.

Melania wants to divorce Donald Trump

Speculation that the former first lady was waiting to divorce Trump have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. A few months ago, a former aide to the first lady claimed that Melania was counting every minute to divorce the president, The Daily Mail had reported.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman had claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report had said.

The source had said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report had cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, senior advisor to FLOTUS Melania Trump, had alleged Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".