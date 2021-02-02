MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus

A photo of Altaf Hussain from 2016. Photo: Reuters

Altaf is under intensive care at London's Barnet Hospital

The MQM leader contracted coronavirus roughly three weeks ago

Altaf Hussain has a long history of ailments due to obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle



The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader, Altaf Hussain, is in the Barnet Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after contracting Covid-19 around two to three weeks ago.

The News visited the hospital on Monday and the staff confirmed that the MQM leader is in the coronavirus ward of the hospital under intensive care and no visitor, friend or family is allowed to meet him – as is the rule for all COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday night, an audio message of the MQM leader was distributed in which the former Karachi strongman appealed, in a shaken voice, to his followers to pray for him after announcing that he had been admitted to the ICU.

"I have been in the ICU in hospital for the last 20 days. It is due to your (supporters') prayers that I have been able to record this message on this day of Saturday, Jan 30, 2021," the MQM leader had said.

Hussain had added: "May Allah protect everyone from this disease, Covid-19," he said, and appealed to listeners to "take precautions and help each other".

A source in the MQM said that around three weeks ago, the MQM leader fell ill. Hussain, who has a long history of several ailments due to obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle, was advised to self-isolate at home but then his condition deteriorated and he was taken to the hospital immediately. He was put on the ventilator for about five days after which the MQM leader started recovering.

On January 23, the MQM-London said in a statement that Altaf is ill and is taking a break from politics. The MQM's statement had said that after a medical check-up, the doctor had advised him to rest and suspend his political activities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mustafa Azizabadi said that Altaf was recovering fast and his situation had progressed well.

He said that Hussain had thanked his supporters for praying for him.