Megan Fox 'eager to be together forever' with beau Machine Gun Kelly after divorce

Hollywood star Megan Fox is looking forward to finishing her divorce proceedings from Brian Austin Green so that she can "move ahead" with her man Machine Gun Kelly.

According to an insider on E! News, she"wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead".

While Fox and Green, who share three children together, are currently "working through the divorce", the Transformers star believes that the process is not going as smoothly as she would like.

"Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly," the insider said.

The source added that Fox and the Bloody Valentine singer are getting very serious and that the actress potentially sees a future with him.

"She is very serious with MGK and sees him as her soulmate and life partner. They plan to be together forever."

As of recently the love birds sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on her left finger however, she was quick to shut address them that it is not the case.

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," a source told People.

"Megan needs her divorce to be finalised before she can fully move on. She is very happy though."