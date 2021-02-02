Can't connect right now! retry
Shehbaz Sharif once again raises health issue in money-laundering case hearing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif outside the court in Lahore, Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

  • Court hears case proceedings for which PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza, were escorted under strict security
  • Shehbaz thanks court for the order regarding his health, notes his personal physician has been added to the medical board
  • Claims the prison officials keep making excuses to hinder the tests and had only taken blood samples from him

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif once again raised the issue of his health during a court hearing on Tuesday related to the money-laundering case against him and his son, Hamza Shehbaz. 

An accountability court in Lahore heard the case proceedings for which both PML-N leaders were escorted under strict security. At the rostrum, the former chief minister of Punjab said he was grateful to the court for the order it gave regarding his health, noting that his personal physician was added to the medical board.

Shehbaz said some of his "medical tests are yet to be carried out" but the jail authorities have been "constantly delaying them". Officials at the prison where he has been detained "kept making excuses to hinder the tests," he claimed, adding that they had only taken blood samples from him.

In addition, he presented the much-touted Transparency International report on corruption to the court and addressed the judge, saying: "Look, there was no corruption during our government."

To which, the senior judge told Shehbaz "not to waste his time and let him do his work in the court."

Read more: Imprisoned Shehbaz Sharif receives appreciation letter from Chinese Consul General

"The PML-N president should speak to the media — a platform available to him to speak about politics and other internal issues of Pakistan — and not discuss anything in the court except what was related to the case," the judge remarked.

Shehbaz, however, continued, saying the PML-N government had "fixed this corruption but it is a pity that corruption has risen today".

"Those who keep claiming about reduced corruption, here's the report for you. By the grace of God, we cut down on corruption and served the people."

"The NAB cannot prove corruption against me until the Day of Judgment," the former CM challenged, referring to Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau.

Objecting to Shehbaz's political remarks, the prosecution said the case and legal matters should be discussed in the courtroom.

The court consequently advised the PML-N chief not to speak about politics in the courtroom in the future.

On the other hand, the cross-examination of the statement by regional tax officer Muhammad Sharif, the NAB witness, was completed.

Read more: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB after LHC turns down bail plea

