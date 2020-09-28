Can't connect right now! retry
Shehbaz reaches LHC for hearing on interim bail petition in money-laundering case

NAB had previously issued orders to freeze 23 properties belonging to the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman Shehbaz over the allegation of money laundering and asset beyond means. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for a hearing on his interim bail petition in a money-laundering case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member bench of the LHC is presiding over the hearing, whereas lawyers representing the PML-N president would present their arguments after a three-day hiatus.

A large number of PML-N party workers, including women, have already reached the court to show support to the former chief minister of Punjab and chanted in his favour.

A two-judge bench of the LHC had on Thursday extended Shehbaz's interim bail in the same case till September 28.

Read more: NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif for third time in money laundering case

In December, last year, the anti-graft watchdog had issued orders to freeze 23 properties owned by former Punjab chief minister and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, over claims they had acquired assets beyond their known sources of income and committed money-laundering.

According to the NAB, an investigation against Shehbaz, Hamza, Suleman, and others had revealed that the PML-N president had acquired properties in the name of his wives Nusrat and Tehmina Durrani.

Among the frozen properties were nine plots in Lahore's Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town, and some others in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Moreover, the anti-corruption body had also frozen a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa, as well as two plots in Chiniot.

