Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law
By
Web Desk
Wednesday Feb 03, 2021
CPEC authority will report to the prime minister directly
CPEC chairperson to be appointed for four years
CPEC chairperson will be eligible for re-appointment for one additional period of four years
The National Assembly on Monday passed a bill for the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, which will plan and coordinate the smooth implementation of the $62 billion connectivity project.
What is in the bill?
As per the bill, the CPEC Authority will now report directly to the prime minister.
The Authority can seek assistance from any office, authority or agency working under the government, provincial government or local government in the country.
The chairperson of the Authority will be appointed for a period of four years and will be eligible for re-appointment for one additional term of four years.
No person shall be appointed as chairperson, member of executive director operations or research if he or his dependents have any direct or indirect financial interest in with any person or body involved in CPEC-related projects.
The chairperson, member, executive director operations or research shall not, during their respective terms of office, engage in any other service, business, vocation or employment.
The auditor general of Pakistan shall annually audit the accounts of the Authority.
Quarterly reports shall be published on the Authority’s website
No person shall communicate or allow to be communicated any record or information obtained pursuant to this Act, to a person not legally entitled to that record or information or allow any person not legally entitled to have access to any record obtained under this Act.
No suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against the Authority, the chairperson, member, executive director operations of research, employees, officers, experts, consultants, or advisors in respect of anything done or purported to be done in good faith.