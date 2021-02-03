Key highlights from the CPEC bill on its way to become law

A Reuters image of the Gwadar Port.

CPEC authority will report to the prime minister directly

CPEC chairperson to be appointed for four years

CPEC chairperson will be eligible for re-appointment for one additional period of four years



The National Assembly on Monday passed a bill for the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, which will plan and coordinate the smooth implementation of the $62 billion connectivity project.



What is in the bill?