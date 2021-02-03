Pak vs SA: 'Glad to visit Pakistan', says pacer Kagiso Rabada ahead of second Test

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. — Photo by author

South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada says he's glad to visit Pakistan

Says it would be great to play in PSL someday

Says being named among greatest players is "extremely surreal"

KARACHI: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is glad to be visiting Pakistan for two-match Test series with the South Africa team.



Speaking to Geo News in an exclusive interview, the 25-year-old fast bowler said that it would be great for him to play in Pakistan Super League someday.

“It would be great to play in the PSL one day, obviously at the moment, I am busy with international fixtures, but hopefully one day I can play in it, I'd love to,” he said while speaking from his hotel room in Rawalpindi during the online interview.

“I haven't got a chance to view outside of the hotel and haven't experienced the crowds in Pakistan. So, that makes it a bit different.”

Talking about his 200 Test wickets, the South African said that it is “extremely surreal” for him to be named among some of the greatest of the game.

“I would never have thought in my wildest dreams that I would be mentioned amongst such a list of players and it humbles me and it shows me how far I've come and also how much more I would like to do,” he said.

“I was aiming to be the best bowler in the world,” he said about his targets when he started playing cricket, adding that it was something he still aims to achieve.

“But when I do get on the playing field, I just forget about that and think about what I need to do on the field,” Rabada said.

When asked who is the most difficult batsman he has ever bowled to, the fast bowler named his countryman AB de Villiers.

He also praised Pakistan’s Babar Azam saying that the Pakistani captain has been doing a stellar job for his team.

“I think he has been playing for a shorter time than the names that you've just mentioned,” Rabada said when asked if he finds Babar in the same league as Kohli or Williamson.

“I do believe that he's got it in him to play that long and be successful for that long because he is a great player; he matches up with those guys. He has been doing a stellar job for Pakistan,” the South African fast bowler said about Pakistani batsman.

He, replying to a question, wished to meet Pakistan’s bowling coach and legend fast bowler Waqar Younis.

“I'd like to pick his brain as much as I can. I think, I'd love to speak to him,” he added.