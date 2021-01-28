Pak vs SA: Watch South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada takes 200th Test wicket

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Hasan Ali for 21 on the third morning of the first Test to reach the milestone.

He reached the milestone in his 44th match.

The 25-year-old dismissed Hasan Ali for 21 on the third morning of the first Test to reach the milestone in his 44th match.

Pakistan were 323 for nine leading South African first innings total by 103.

Rabada made his Test debut against India at Mohali in 2015 and becomes the eighth South African to take 200 or more wickets in Tests.

Dale Steyn (439) leads the list followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Alan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291) and Vernon Philander (224).