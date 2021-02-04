Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif hospatilised in Lahore after health deteriorates

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

  • Shehbaz Sharif shifted to Lahore hospital from jail
  • He is undergoing a medical check-up
  • The PML-N leader is a cancer survivor

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been moved to a Lahore hospital amid tight security.

The PML-N leader is a cancer survivor.

He was diagnosed with a rare Adenocarcionoid cancer in the appendix during his exile when Pervez Musharraf was in power. He had received treatment in the US and UK. Shehbaz visits London twice a year for medical check-ups and treatment.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

The Punjab health department has formed a medical board to examine him. 

Shehbaz is currently under going a medical check-up.

In June last year, Shehbaz had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

More From Pakistan:

Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Hafeez Shaikh among candidates recommended for PTI Senate ticket

Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Hafeez Shaikh among candidates recommended for PTI Senate ticket
Ahead of FATF review, FBR asks jewellers to keep record of cash transactions

Ahead of FATF review, FBR asks jewellers to keep record of cash transactions
ECP will announce Senate election schedule on February 11

ECP will announce Senate election schedule on February 11
PM Imran Khan says regulating prices of basic commodities govt's top priority

PM Imran Khan says regulating prices of basic commodities govt's top priority
Ed-Tech will be core pillar of 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021': Shafqat Mehmood

Ed-Tech will be core pillar of 'Pakistan Education Policy 2021': Shafqat Mehmood
Lahore teenager raped, murdered for blocking suspect's friend on PUBG

Lahore teenager raped, murdered for blocking suspect's friend on PUBG

Ghandhara Nissan launching electric cars in Pakistan in three years

Ghandhara Nissan launching electric cars in Pakistan in three years
PDM to finalise strategy for Senate elections, long march today

PDM to finalise strategy for Senate elections, long march today
Dr Faisal says Chinese vaccine not suitable for pregnant women, people above 60: report

Dr Faisal says Chinese vaccine not suitable for pregnant women, people above 60: report
FIA resolves issue that led to hacking of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's phone: sources

FIA resolves issue that led to hacking of Justice Qazi Faez Isa's phone: sources
Security forces gun down four terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces gun down four terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR
Govt decides to expedite installation of cameras in sugar mills

Govt decides to expedite installation of cameras in sugar mills

Latest

view all