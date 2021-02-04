PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif hospatilised in Lahore after health deteriorates

Shehbaz Sharif shifted to Lahore hospital from jail

He is undergoing a medical check-up

The PML-N leader is a cancer survivor

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been moved to a Lahore hospital amid tight security.



He was diagnosed with a rare Adenocarcionoid cancer in the appendix during his exile when Pervez Musharraf was in power. He had received treatment in the US and UK. Shehbaz visits London twice a year for medical check-ups and treatment.

The Punjab health department has formed a medical board to examine him.



Shehbaz is currently under going a medical check-up.

In June last year, Shehbaz had tested positive for the coronavirus.