PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif hospatilised in Lahore after health deteriorates

Thursday Feb 04, 2021
LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been moved to a Lahore hospital amid tight security.
The PML-N leader is a cancer survivor.
He was diagnosed with a rare Adenocarcionoid cancer in the appendix during his exile when Pervez Musharraf was in power. He had received treatment in the US and UK. Shehbaz visits London twice a year for medical check-ups and treatment.
The Punjab health department has formed a medical board to examine him.
Shehbaz is currently under going a medical check-up.
In June last year, Shehbaz had tested positive for the coronavirus.