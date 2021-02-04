Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Big Bash League: Watch 'unprecedented scenes' as Brisbane Heat wins bat-flip at 3rd attempt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Image: Yahoo! Cricket/Files

"Unprecedented scenes" occurred today when a bat-flip — a replacement of the traditional coin toss — came out as a draw between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers during the final match of the Big Bash League's (BBL) 10th season.

At the start of the Twenty20 series' final earlier today, Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner and Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn were left surprised when the bat landed on its edge twice during the bat-flip to decide which team would bat or bowl first.

At the first attempt, the bat-flip was not as surprising but when it occurred for the second time, both teams' captains were left shocked, with boos and yays from those around them.

However, at third attempt, Brisbane Heat won the toss and elected to bowl.

In the bat-flip, introduced before the BBL's 2018-19 season, "colourful bats being thrown in the air to decide the course of play", according to Yahoo! Cricket.

The publication quoted Kim McConnie, Cricket Australia’s head of the BBL, as saying the bat-flip "is a great moment which reflects what the BBL is about".

"Some people don’t like change but I’d also challenge people to say when was the last time anyone watched the coin toss or really focused on it to a great extent," McConnie had said.

